Hindustani vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar chosen for Kadri Gopalnath Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023

November 30, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadri Gopalnath Academy for Arts, Mangaluru, has chosen Hindustani singer Pandit Venkatesh Kumar for its Kadri Gopalnath Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023.

The award carries ₹50,000 in cash and a silver plaque. It will be presented at a function to be held at B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Urwa Stores in Mangaluru on December 23 evening. The award presentation will be followed by a vocal concert by Mr. Kumar.

The academy, floated in memory of veteran saxophonist the late Kadri Gopalnath, will organise Guru Vandana programme on the same day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same venue. There will be marathon music concerts from morning to evening on that day. Aspiring and budding artistes will present the concerts.

Many senior artists and dignitaries will participate in the award presentation function, founder of the academy Manikanth Kadri said in a release.

