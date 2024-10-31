GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar to get Alva’s Virasat Award

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, will give Alva’s Virasat Award for 2024 to Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar. The award carries ₹1 lakh in purse, a memento, and a citation. This year’s virasat will be held for six days from December 10.

Hailing from Lakshmipura, Ballari, Pandit Kumar was introduced to music by his father, Hulegappa, a folk singer and Togalu Bombe (shadow puppetry) artist. He later mastered the Gwalior and Kirana gharana styles under Guru Puttaraj Gawai. Equally versed in Carnatic music, Pandit Kumar is celebrated for his devotional renditions of Kannada Vachanas and Dasarapadas. Some of the awards he received include the Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Karnataka Sangeet Nritya Academi Award, Bhimsen Joshi Award, and Kalidas Award.

Known for his rich, resonant voice, Pandit Kumar’s mastery has made him a distinctive presence in traditional and devotional music. His performances have graced major music stages across India and internationally, chairman of the foundation M. Mohan Alva said in a release.

