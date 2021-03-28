Hindustani vocal concert

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru Chapter, in association with Art Kanara Trust organised “An Evening with Hindustani Vocal by Mithun Chakravarthy” on Saturday at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, GG Road, Ballal Bagh here.

Mithun Chakravarthy is a disciple of Pandit Rajshekar Mansur, son of the legendary Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana tradition.

He is an All India Radio artiste and has been practising Hindustani vocal music for the last two decades. By profession, he teaches English at MRRS College, Shirva, Udupi district. The musician was accompanied on the harmonium by Sridhar Bhat, on the tabla by Bharavi Deraje and on the tanpura by Satish Kamath.

Ek Nishad Behagda and Basanti Kedar were the ragas played, apart from Dasara Pada and Vachana.

This was the third in the series of musical events organised by INTACH to promote art and culture.

The intimate settings of a heritage house provided the perfect ambience for a classical musical experience.

INTACH Convener Subhash Basu and Sindhushri introduced the artistes. Rajendra Kedige and Nemiraj Shetty, trustees of Art Kanara Trust, were present on the occasion.