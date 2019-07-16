Hindustani maestros to render ‘Bolava Vittala’ Santhavani

Sangeet Bharati Foundation, Mangaluru, is organising Santhavani music programme, “Bolava Vittala” in the city on July 21.

Eminent musicians Pt. Raghunandan Panshikar from Pune, Bombay Jayashree and Pt. Jayatheertha Mevundi from Hubballi would render Santhavani during the programme to be held at 5 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Though entry for the programme is free, those interested would have to obtain entry pass by registering their names at Expert PU College, Kodialbail, said foundation vice-president Narendra L. Nayak in a communiqué here. Registrations start on Tuesday.

He said that “Pancham Nishad”, a music event organising unit from Mumbai, has been organising “Bolava Vittala” in many cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nasik, New Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru with a view to extolling Sri Panduranga during the month of Ashada.

The programme is being organised for the second time in Mangaluru under the aegis of the foundation.

The musicians will be accompanied by Prasad Padhye (tabla), Sukhad Munde (pakhawaj), Aditya Oke (harmonium), Suryakant Surve (side rhythms), S. Akash (flute) and Satish Kumar Patri (mridangam) for over three hours.