ADVERTISEMENT

Hindus should be united in their fight against jihadi forces, says Sharan Pumpwell

February 05, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A group of girls dancing to bhajans in a procession, as part of conference of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Urwa Store, in Mangaluru on Sunday, February 5. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Hindus should not get divided on caste lines and they should be united in their fight against forces involved in love jihad, cow slaughter, murders and other attacks on the community, said Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mangaluru Vibhag, Sharan Pumpwell here on Sunday, February 5.

Speaking at the function organised on the 20th anniversary of the VHP Kottara unit, Mr. Pumpwell said efforts are on to divide the Hindu community on caste lines. “We should not fall to it and get divided. When there is any harm to Hindus, we should stand together and fight,” he said.

Love jihad, he said, was happening in an organised way in Dakshina Kannada. “I support the recent statement of Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel asking people to act against love jihad and not be concerned much about development works,” he said. Hindus were being targeted by love jihad and land jihad. Innocent people like Prashant Poojary, Sharath Madiwala and Praveen Nettaru have been murdered. “We (Hindus) need not just development but also security,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Defending his recent statement at a Bajarang Dal convention in Ullal in support of persons who murdered Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal, Mr. Pumpwell said he said only tried to wake up the community against forces that are trying to bring in Islamic rule, which was revealed during the investigation of Praveen Nettaru murder.

Earlier, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said he and D. Vedavyas Kamath, fellow Mangaluru City South MLA, will not seek votes from those who work against the country.

Rajashekharananda Swami from Vajradehi Mutt and VHP leader M.B. Puranik also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US