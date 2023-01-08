Hindus are a minority, why convert them: Former MP

January 08, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former MP Tejaswini Gowda on Sunday, January 8, mused why Christians and Muslims were engaged in converting Hindus to their faiths at a time when Hindus were a minority in the world while the former were present across the globe. What threat Hindus do pose to them, she wondered.

She was speaking after inaugurating Maathru Sangama, BJP women workers convention and Atal Colour competition for children to mark Atal Utsava organised by Bharatiya Janata Party Udupi City and Rural units in Udupi.

Ms. Gowda said mothers in the country were capable to retort backstabbing and terrorist activities. They have the capability to protect the nation. People from other faiths misuse poverty and the Dalits for their religious conversion mission while illegal cow slaughter was going on unabated.

The former MP noted that crimes were on the raise with the growth of science in society. In such a situation, BJP was focusing on protecting women, girls, the nation and respecting the armed forces personnel. Though COVID-19 originated from China that has almost the equal population of India, the country was able to not only invent three vaccines, but also provide them to needy countries, she said.

BJP State Women Morcha President Geetha Vivekananda said women were getting responsible positions in all walks of life in a phased manner after the BJP came to power at the Centre and the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been launching various schemes of women empowerment, she said.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, said the presence of large number of people in the programme indicated party’s growing popularity. He said BJP would emerge stronger in the coming days and come to power with more number of seats in the State.

Over 4,000 students from the district participated in the Atal Colour drawing competition.

District BJP President Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, Udupi CMC President Sumithra Nayak, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj and others were present.