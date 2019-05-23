Hindu Mahasabha Pramukh arrested for celebrating Godse’s birth anniversary

The Ullal Police have arrested Rajesh Poojary, Pramukh of Hindu Mahasabha, on the charge of celebrating Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary, among others, in a group here on Sunday. Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. The police said that Poojary was among the five members of the Mahasabha who celebrated Godse’s birthday in the house of Vishwanath, also a Mahasabha member, in Kumpala on May 19. One among the members posted a photo of the celebrations on WhatsApp on May 20 and it went viral on the social media. This was reported by a vernacular newspaper.

The police took suo motu note of the newspaper report and a complaint was registered against Mr. Poojary, Mr. Vishwanath, Dharmendra, Lohit Suvarna and Lokesh. All the five are now accused of a committing an offence under Sections 153 and 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A search is on for the other accused. Mr. Poojary was produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody till May 31.