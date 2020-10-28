Hindu Mahasabha opposes release of Hindi film

MANGALURU

28 October 2020 01:15 IST

Laxmmi Bomb to open on OTT platform

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Karnataka, has opposed the release of Hindi film, Laxmmi Bomb, on the OTT platform on the ground that it hurts the sentiments of Hindus.

Talking to reporters, State spokesperson of the mahasabha Jagan Kumar said that this film was in continuation of the trend of films defaming Hindus that are being screened on the digital platform. “We cannot allow screening of films that hurt our sentiments,” Mr. Kumar said. The film, which is a remake of Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, is set for release on Disney Hotsar on November 9. Secretary of the mahasabha Dharmendra said that the film showed the lead actor with big kumkum on his forehead, dancing while holding a Trishul. This, he said, was showing Goddess Lakshmi in poor light. People from the third gender were also being defamed.

As the film will promote superstition, the State government should invoke the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act 2017 and stop the screening. The mahasabha was considering legal options to get the screening of the film stopped, he said.

