Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader booked for threat to DC

24 November 2021 14:43 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra

Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) leader Jagadish Karanth has been booked for allegedly threatening Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Speaking at a meeting on November 22 demanding action against stone-quarrying in the vicinity of Karinja hills in Bantwal taluk, Mr. Karanth said if the district administration fails to take action within 30 days, the HJV activists will storm the office of the Deputy Commissioner and take him to task for inaction.

On a complaint by Dr. Rajendra, the Punjalkatte police registered a case against Mr. Karanth for offences punishable under Sections 153, 117, 504, 506 and 189 of the Indian Penal Code.