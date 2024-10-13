GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader arrested for defamatory post

Naika is accused of posting a voice message in Dakshina Kannada Marathe Samrakshana Samithi Whatsapp group maligning B.R. Ambedkar and Dalits

Published - October 13, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi police on Sunday, October 13, arrested Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) Karkala taluk co-convenor Uday Naika for his alleged social media post maligning B.R. Ambedkar and Dalits.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said Naika was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate. The magistrate remanded him to 15 days of judicial custody, he said.

Naika was accused of posting a voice message in Dakshina Kannada Marathe Samrakshana Samithi Whatsapp group maligning B.R. Ambedkar and Dalits. The message was in response to an invitation to the Marathi Samaj Convention scheduled in Moodbidri on November 10. Dalit organisations had expressed anguish over his message, which was widely circulated in the social media.

Relieved of duties

Following his arrest, the HJV relieved Naika of all responsibilities of the vedike with immediate effect, said HJV Udupi District Convenor Shankar Kote on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Kote said Naika himself is responsible for the statements made against Ambedkar and Dalits and HJV will not subscribe to such thoughts. For over four decades, HJV has been working with Hindus from all communities for the cause of the nation and for upholding Hindu values. The HJV cannot tolerate Naika’s misconduct, he stated.

Muslim Okkoota condemns

The Udupi District Muslim Okkoota on Sunday condemned the defamatory message of Naika and said it reflected the communal mindset of HJV and its related organisations.

The Okkoota, in a statement, said Ambedkar is held in high regard worldwide. Those who cannot tolerate Mr. Ambedkar’s photo will neither respect the ideals of the towering personality nor the Indian Constitution that was drafted by Mr. Ambedkar-led drafting committee. Stern action should be taken against such persons. A strong message should be sent across that such misconduct against national personalities will not be tolerated by the society, the Okkoota stated.

