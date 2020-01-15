‘Hindu and Muslim leaders should strive to remove mistrust’

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Tuesday that the leaders of both the Hindu and Muslim communities should strive to resolve differences between them.

He was speaking after a delegation led by principal of the Bhatkal-based Jamia Islamia institution met Vishwaprasanna Tirtha at the Pejawar Mutt here to condole the passing away of Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on December 29, 2019. The Jamia Milia delegation in its letter stated that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami had once visited Jamia Milia institution in Bhatkal many years ago and lauded its efforts in promoting harmony.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami said that if the leaders of both the communities strived together, then the mistrust between them would gradually go. If there were communal clashes, efforts should be made to understand the reason behind them, he said.

“We should not just take a communal stand. We should see who was behind it and who were the wrong doers? We should not allow the health of society to be disturbed. Both the communities should take a decision in this regard. Then, the mistrust will go. Or, there will be problems,” the seer said.

The seer said that he would carry on his predecessor Vishwesha Tirtha Swami’s programmes of promoting harmony between the communities.