Hillock abutting Pumpwell flyover’s down ramp poses potential danger

The opening of Pumpwell flyover has brought relief to road users, but hose travelling south on NH66 face a potential danger immediately after the down ramp of the flyover towards Thokkottu.

A small hillock that also accommodates the water pipeline to Ullal has remained as it was for a long time, where the service road from Pumpwell joins the carriageway after the ramp.

Consequently, the carriageway becomes narrower and there are chances of vehicles from the service road and the ramp coming close to each other.

The carriageway has just two lanes abutting the hillock and does not even provide space for pedestrians to walk and the problem existed even before the construction of the flyover.

The carriageway continues to be narrow for some distance after the hillock, while residents of Gorigudda on the left side of the NH have to climb a steep ascent to reach the highway.

There also exists an opening in the median to allow vehicles from either side of Gorigudda to reach other sides, but this was seen closed on Saturday morning, apparently by the traffic police to prevent any mishap.

NHAI informed

A senior traffic police officer told The Hindu that the police had already informed NHAI about the potential danger of allowing the hillock to remain as it was.

“We should have ensured it was razed before allowing opening of the flyover,” the officer said.

NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan told The Hindu the authority was aware of the issue.

He has directed concessionaire, M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., to remove the hillock by two months. The stretch will be properly widened eliminating obstacle, he said.

Meanwhile, the concessionaire will also complete all the pending works associated with the Pumpwell flyover, including removal of debris, asphalting of service roads and other works, shortly, Mr. Mohan added.