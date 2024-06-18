Hike in sales tax on diesel hits transport sector hard, say truck owners

The Dakshina Kannada Truck Owners’ Association said on Tuesday that the State government increasing sales tax on diesel by 4.1% has hit the transport sector hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Sushanth Shetty said in a release that the hike will result in loss to the sector.

He said that truck rentals are not under the control of the government. The government should fix rentals for trucks transporting goods from ports, food products and oil and other commodities on the basis of tonnes per km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trucks do not have terminals in Mangaluru. A long pending demand of the association remains unfulfilled. In the absence of terminals the tyres and batteries of trucks get stolen from their parking places.

DYFI condemns hike

In a separate release, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) condemned the hike in sales tax on diesel and on petrol by 3.92%.

Dakshina Kannada president B.K. Imtiyaz urged the government to roll back the hike. He said the hike is a burden on the common people as the price of petrol per litre has touched ₹103 and that of diesel is now ₹89.20 a litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government’s action is not justifiable, the DYFI said.

BJP protests

Meanwhile, the BJP workers led by Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya protested against the hike in Sullia on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the hike has hit the pockets of common persons hard. It will only result in increase in the prices of essential commodities.

If the State government fails to withdraw the hike the BJP will intensify the agitation, the MLA added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.