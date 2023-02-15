Hike in minimum import price of arecanut: Domestic prices may go up after a month, says CAMPCO president

February 15, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Thanking the Union government for hiking the minimum import price of arecanut to ₹351 a kg, president of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd. A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said here on Wednesday that with this, the prices of arecanut in the domestic market may go up from this May.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Kodgi said that post revision of the minimum import price, importing arecanut will be much costlier as an importer will have to pay the prescribed duties or cost, insurance and freight (CIF) charges. Hence the influx of imports is expected to reduce creating demand for the domestic produce.

The president said that once the stocks of already imported arecanut get sold, the domestic prices are expected to pick up further.

Mr. Kodgi said that a delegation of cooperatives from CAMPCO, MAMCOS, TUMCOS, TSS, with Araga Jnanendra, chairman of Karnataka Task Force on Arecanut, met the Union government authorities on August 18, 2022, and urged them to hike the minimum import price of arecanut.

The government has responded positively and it will help to maintain stability in the domestic market.

Referring to the ‘chali’ (white arecanut) variety, he said that now the CAMPCO offered between ₹460 and ₹500 a kg for the “hale adike” (old stocks) and from ₹360 to ₹400 a kg. for “hosa adike (new stocks).

Mr. Kodgi said that Arecanut Research and Development Foundation (ARDF), Mangaluru, and the Purushottama Rao Trust, Tirthahalli, have jointly formed a scientific team to find out a permanent solution to leaf spot disease in arecanut palms. The pilot study is under progress.

Asked about a further hike in prices of arecanut leading to the threat of area expansion (area under arecanut) which might result in crash in prices in the long run, the president said that the threat loomed large. Hence farmers should go for inter-crops without depending only on arecanut cultivation.

“Even the founder of CAMPCO Varanashi Subraya Bhat was echoing the same. He was asking farmers also to go for inter-crops,” Mr. Kodgi said.