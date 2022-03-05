Hijab row: Govt. degree college in Mangaluru declares indefinite holiday

Internal exams will be held after tension eases, says principal

The row over allowing hijab in classroom impacted one more college in the coastal belt, with the Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru city declaring an indefinite holiday from Saturday after some hijab-clad girls insisted that they be allowed to appear for the internal examinations while some students strongly opposed it .

Consequently, the college, a leading one among government colleges in Dakshina Kannada having about 2,000 students, postponed its on-going internal examinations that commenced on March 3. According to the college principal, Rajashekar Hebbar, these exams would be conducted after the tension eased.

Order impact

Sources said that the college, which had prescribed uniform to students, was allowing the girls to wear hijab in the classroom till the Karnataka High Court gave an interim order banning sporting any garment that is religious in nature in the classroom till its final order on the matter, which was awaited.

Following this, some girls who regularly wore hijab were not attending classes, as the college was not allowing them into the classroom. However, when internal examinations began on March 3 some hijab-clad girls insisted that they be permitted to appear for it, but the college refused, stating that they would be allowed only if they removed the hijab. When their demand continued on March 4 too it resulted in heated exchanges between two groups of students, which was brought under control after the police and college teachers intervened.

The sources said that the controversy began after the college allowed four of the five hijab-clad girls into the library and one girl into the classroom on March 3. A group of students, who opposed this, questioned the college authorities citing the interim order and threatened that they would sport saffron shawls from March 4. Hence the college did not allow the girls inside the campus on March 4. Later on the same day there was again heated exchanges between the two groups, one that was wearing hijab and another opposing it, near the entrance.

Complaints lodged

Following this, a girl student, Ayub Sheik, studying in second year BSc, filed a complaint with Mangaluru North Police in the evening accusing four boys and over 15 others of abusing her and preventing the girls from appearing for the examinations on both the days on the campus. She claimed that she was assaulted by them. The girl alleged that they were ABVP activists. The complainant claimed that initially the college principal allowed the hijab-clad girls to appear for the examinations but later refused, bowing to the pressure of ABVP activists. But the college principal denied the charge.

At the same time, a boy from the opposite group also filed a complaint with CEN (Cyber, Economics and Narcotics) Police Station alleging that someone had issued a life threat by uploading his photograph on social media with objectionable contents relating to the college incident.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that both the cases had been registered after obtaining legal opinion. He said that one more group of students had also filed a complaint, alleging that some hijab-clad girls abused them while entering the college on Friday. The police are verifying it.

Inquiry ordered

Mr. Kumar said that Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had ordered the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Mangaluru Region, and Registrar (Administration) of Mangalore University to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.