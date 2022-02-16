Hijab row affects private colleges too

Refusing to adhere to interim order and going back home termed unfortunate

Some girls, parents and community leaders staged protests against the State Government’s circular about banning hijab in educational institutions in a few places in North Karnataka.

In Vijayapura, students, parents and some former members of the city corporation marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, in protest against the order. They shouted slogans like “we want justice” and “Hijab is our right”.

Deputy Commissioner Sunil Kumar asked them to follow the interim order of the High Court, till the matter is decided. He said that he has instructed all schools and colleges to provide a room for girls to remove their hijab, while asking them not to miss their classes.

Over 50 girls of the Government Pre University College in Vijayapura went back home without attending classes.

Some parents who had accompanied their daughters to college in Banahatti in Bagalkot district took them home along with them after the college authorities refused to allow them inside classrooms if they did not remove their hijab on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the row spread to private colleges too. Muslim girls wearing hijab and burkha were stopped at the gates of KLE Society’s Lingaraj College in Belagavi. At least nine girl students went back home. Some were accompanied by their parents and some walked by themselves. A girl who identified herself as Ayesha and who was refused entry told journalists that she and her friends were willing to take off the burkha, but not the hijab. “Education and hijab are both important for us. We will not sacrifice one for the other,’’ she said.

Mahesh Guranagoudar, professor and PRO of the college, observed that it was not a positive development. “I think female teachers and staff were able to convince most of the girls to take off the hijab in their classrooms. I think most of them complied with the request. There may have been a few who went home, after refusing to obey the High Court order. But that would be unfortunate and it is not a positive development. It will disturb the environment in colleges and affect serious students. It can also affect our admissions next year as some traditional families may not send their daughters to non-Muslim institutions. They may be forced to choose Muslim institutions that don’t offer quality education,’’ he said.