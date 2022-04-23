Hijab petitioners still have time to go for course correction, says Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday that the pre-university girls of Udupi who had approached Karnataka High Court over the hijab controversy still have time to go for course correction.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, the Minister said that the girls should focus on continuing their education than anything else to lead an independent life. Ms. Karandlaje said that following the diktat of a student organisation by falling into its trap cost the students their education.

She said that notwithstanding the clear order of the High Court and the subsequent order by the Government the students are not respecting the law of the land. It showed that they are being influenced by some “outside forces.”

The students should realise the motto of organisations which are provoking them she said adding that those organisations tried to project India in a bad light over the hijab matter.