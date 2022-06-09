Hijab row: Uppinangady college revokes suspension of six girls

The students attended classes on June 8

Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, revoked the suspension of six girls, who had been suspended last week, after they gave an undertaking on June 8 that they will abide by the dress code, sources said. They attended classes on June 8.

After the suspension of six girls, the college had suspended one more girl last week. On June 7, another 24 students had been suspended.

Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, Puttur who is chairman of the College Development Committee, said that, for revocation of the suspension, students have been told to give an undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code prescribed by the college.

The MLA said that many students are attending classes while some, including some boys who are supporting girls wearing hijab in classrooms, continue to stay away from the classes.

He said that the college will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the committee.

On June 6, U. T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, told mediapersons in Mangaluru that students will have to fight out the hijab issue legally and not in the corridors of colleges. Students should focus on academics, he said.