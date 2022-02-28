Hijab controversy: Udupi girls who moved HC refuse to attend practical examinations without headscarf

A file photo of the Government Pre University College in Udupi. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

February 28, 2022 17:27 IST

The controversy over dress code started in Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi before spreading to other colleges in Karnataka

The practical examinations for second-year science students began at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi on February 28 with the college not allowing students to appear for the examinations wearing hijab.

The controversy over dress code spread to other colleges in Karnataka from this pre-university college after six students demanded permission to wear hijab in the classroom. As the college refused, they approached the Karnataka High Court. The final verdict of the court is awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the six students, three – Almas A H, Hazra Shifa and Bibi Ayesha – are in the science stream. They arrived in the college on February 28 wearing hijab to appear for the examination. But Principal Rudre Gowda did not allow them to enter the exam centre wearing a hijab citing the interim of order of the High Court. The students returned home.

On February 23, the students had met Maruthi, Deputy Director of the Department of Pre-University in Udupi, with a request to postpone their practical examinations, starting from February 28, for three days as they could not attend classes due to the hijab controversy. The Pre University Board did not entertain their demand.

Later, Ms. Almas tweeted: “Today was our final practical exam. We had completed our record books and went in great hopes to attend the practical exam. It was so disheartening when our principal threatened us saying ‘you have 5 minutes to leave, if you don’t leave, I will file a police complaint’.”

“Right now, we should have been in our labs attending the practicals, not compelled to leave. The hopes I had from my college and my dreams are getting shattered due to the hatred sowed against hijab.”

Denying the allegation of the student, the principal told mediapersons that he tried explaining to the students on the need to follow the interim order of the High Court. They opted to return home without appearing for the examinations, Mr. Gowda said.

In Ullal, Bharath Composite Pre University College at Mastikatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, which declared a holiday from February 25 following protests by students over hijab, did not open for classes on February 28.

This college, which allowed girls to wear hijab in the classroom till February 23, asked them to remove it on February 24 citing the February 22 circular of the pre-university department, which mentioned the interim order of the High Court and to create a separate enclosure for girls to remove their hijab.

Later, 20 girls refused to remove the hijab and staged a protest on February 25. They got support from some boys.