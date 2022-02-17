Hijab controversy: Students of government degree college in Udupi continue to skip classes

While many students removed their hijab and attended classes, around 40 of them insisted on being allowed to wear the hijab inside classrooms on February 16

Students leave after not being allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College in Udupi, on February 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

While many students removed their hijab and attended classes, around 40 of them insisted on being allowed to wear the hijab inside classrooms on February 16

Around 40 students of the G. Shankar Government First Grade College in Udupi stayed away from classes for the second consecutive day after the management refused to allow wearing of head gear (hijab) in classrooms.

They were among the girls who were asked by the management on February 16 to remove the hijab and enter the classroom, as per the interim order of the High Court of Karnataka. The court had asked students to comply with the dress code while entering educational institutions.

While many students removed their hijab and attended classes, around 40 of them insisted on being allowed to wear the hijab inside classrooms on February 16. Following a meeting with Principal T.G. Bhaskar Shetty, they returned to their homes.

After Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the interim order applied to institutions that had a dress code and also of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan that a dress code does not apply to degree colleges, these students came to the college on February 17 wearing hijab. Some were accompanied by their parents.

However, the principal told them to attend classes as per the college dress code being followed since 2009. He, however, said they were free to wear hijab in the campus. Students said they would not attend classes till the final decision of the High Court and then asked Mr. Shetty to arrange online classes for them. He assured of making the arrangement from February 18.

Mohammed Hanif, father of a first-year B.A student, said the college should respect the sentiments of students for whom religious norms and studies were equally important.

At the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, students, including Muslim girls, attended classes as per the interim order without wearing hijab in classrooms.

Udupi Deputy Director of PU Department Maruti said the practical examinations for 2nd PU students, which was postponed for technical reasons on February 17, would commence on February 18. The department has asked colleges to complete the practical examinations by March 25.

HJV demand

Hindu Jagaran Vedike reiterated its demand for investigation of organisations that supported students and escalated the issue of hijab.

HJV Mangaluru Pranta Karyakarani member Radhakrishna Adhyantaya told reporters on February 17 that he suspects the involvement of extremist forces in escalation of the issue. “The government has to take it seriously and take effective action against the forces involved in escalating the hijab issue,” he said.