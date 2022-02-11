Hijab controversy: Flag march by police in Udupi district

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan told The Hindu that the police have upped vigil in light of the controversy over dress code in educational institutes

Udupi police held flag marches in Kaup, Padubidri and Shirva on February 11 as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the controversy over dress code in educational institutes.

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan told The Hindu that the police have upped their vigil in light of the controversy over dress code in educational institutes. “We will take stern action against those trying to disturb peace in educational institutions,” he said.

Flag marches are being held in this regard in different places in Udupi district, including Brahmavar, Byndoor and Kundapur. “It is also to infuse confidence among people that police are there to maintain law and order,” he said.

More than 90 personnel led by Kaup Circle Inspector Prakash led the march in Kaup, Padubidri and Shirva on February 11 morning.