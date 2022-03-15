Hijab controversy: Petitioner girls in Udupi to take some time before deciding on next course of action

They are yet to decide on whether or not to attend classes

The six students of Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi, who had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on wearing hijab inside classrooms, have decided to take some time before deciding on their next course of action.

Sources close to the family of Ayesha Almas, one of the six petitioners, said that the girls needed some time to study the verdict of the court. They are yet to decide on whether or not to attend classes.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who is chairman of the college development committee of the pre-university college in Udupi, tweeted: ‘Satyameva Jayate. The court’s decision has upheld the nation’s culture in all its glory against all those who had malicious intentions’.

Police have beefed up security near the college in Udupi to prevent any untoward incident though all schools and colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were closed on March 15 on the orders of the Deputy Commissioners of the two districts. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in place within 200 metres of schools and colleges in the twin districts.