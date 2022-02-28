Highway projects worth ₹3,163 crore launched and inaugurated

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid foundations stone and dedicated to the nation 15 National Highway projects of 164 km length in the coastal and surrounding region worth ₹3,163 crore.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid included four-lane development of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway between Adda Hole and Periyashanthi (15 km); four-lane development of NH 75 between Pariyashanthi and B.C. Road (48 km) including a six-lane flyover in Kalladka town; a vehicular overpass at KPT Junction on NH 66 in Mangaluru; a double-cell vehicular underpass at Ambalapady Junction on NH 66 at Udupi; a flyover at Katpady Junction on NH 66 at Katpady, Udupi; four-lane highway from Kasargod, Honnavara Port to NH 66 in Honnavara (4.58 km); four-lane development of Mangaluru-Solapur NH 169 in Sringeri town in Chickmagaluru district (5 km); four-lane development of NH 169A Malpe-Tirthahalli between Karavali Junction-Malpe in Udupi city (3 km) and Parkala-Hebri (28 km) in Udupi district and two-lane with paved shoulders development of Byndoor-Ranebennur NH 766C at different stretches.

The inaugurated projects included two-lane with paved shoulders stretch of NH 234 between B.C. Road and Punjalakatte (24 km).

The projects included some works in Mandya, Tumakuru and Kolar districts too.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, State PWD Minister C.C. Patil, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Fisheries Minister S. Angara, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MPs Nalin Kumar Kateel (DK), B.Y. Raghavendra (Shivamogga) and Muniswamy (Kolar) and legislators were present.