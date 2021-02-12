Highway encroachers evicted at Uchila

Police overseeing eviction of encroachers at Uchila on National Highway 66 in Udupi district on Thursday.

MANGALURU

12 February 2021 01:03 IST

Udupi Police evicted those who had encroached upon National Highway 66 at Uchila on Thursday to enable Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. (NUPTL), concessionaire of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to construct a service road there.

The encroachers had put up some petty shops in the area. When NUPTL asked the petty shop owners to vacate, they had resisted and continued to do their business. When earthmovers were pressed into service to remove the stalls, its owners raised objections stating that they needed more time to shift the stalls. The stand-off continued for about one-and-a-half hours. Later, local elected representatives convinced the owners to vacate as they had put up the stalls illegally.

