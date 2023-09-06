Higher secondary school students from Kozhikode win Mangaluru city round of U-Genius Quiz of Union Bank of India

September 06, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students from Government Model Higher Secondary School (GMHSS), Calicut University Campus, Kozhikode, Sreenandh Suresh and P. Navaneeth Krishnan won the first prize of the Mangalore city round of U-Genius Quiz Competition 2023, organised by Union Bank of India here on Wednesday.

K. Sayanth and K. Krishnajith from Chattanchal Higher Secondary School, Chattanchal, Kasaragod, were the runners-up.

The winning team will now participate in the semifinals and further in the grand finale at Mumbai in November 2023, said a release from the bank.

Union Bank organised the national-level general awareness quiz competition for students from Classes VIII to XII and the Mangaluru city round was held at its central office annexe in Mangaluru.

A total of 366 teams, consisting 732 students from the schools of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka, and Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasargod districts from Northern Kerala, participated in the event.

As many as six teams qualified for the final rounds after the preliminary written test round.

The other finalists teams were Sharada Vidyalaya PU College, Mangaluru; Madhava Kripa School, Manipal; Expert PU College, Mangaluru, and Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru.

Rashmi Furtado from Mulky, the only professional woman quiz host in Asia, was the quizmaster.

While Deputy Director of PU Education C.D. Jayanna inaugurated the event, Western Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandragupta and Expert Educational and Charitable Foundation Chairman Narendra L Nayak distributed prizes.