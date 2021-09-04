Higher Education Department again asks universities to relieve temporary, contract, outsourced employees from duties immediately

The Department of Higher Education has again asked all universities in the State to relieve such employees who have been appointed on a temporary basis, on contract, and have been outsourced, without the pre-approval of the government, from their duties with immediate effect. It applies to both teaching and non-teaching employees.

In a letter on September 2 to Registrars (Administration) of universities, the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education said that if the universities failed to relieve such employees, the government will initiate disciplinary action against the Registrars without any intimation.

The letter said that such employees who have been appointed in excess to the sanctioned posts without the approval of the government should be relieved. Earlier, the government issued two circulars, on August 4, 2020 and on April 6, 2021, on the same. But the universities have not implemented them.

The action of the universities is against the policy and rules of the government.

It said that such employees are wasting the time of the government by filing writ petitions in court now and then seeking to regularise their services and demanding other facilities.

Quoting the High Court’s order in two writ petitions pertaining to the appointment of such employees in Mandya University the letter said that 28 temporary non-teaching staff of the university were relieved of their duties on August 24, 2021.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that the university will write to the department explaining the need to retain such employees.

He said that teaching and non-teaching posts were sanctioned to the universities many years ago. But the education sector has seen many changes and growth, with the universities opening new departments. In addition, the number of colleges under the universities have also increased. Hence it was inevitable for universities to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff on a temporary basis, on contract, and outsource them against the sanctioned posts and in access to the sanctioned posts to meet the present-day requirement.

The university will bring these factors to the notice of the government before initiating any action. The matter will also be discussed in the Syndicate. The government will be requested to give post-approval to the appointments already made, Mr. Yadapadithaya said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will also seek the approval of the government to fill up the vacant sanctioned backlog reserve category posts.