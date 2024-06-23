High wave alert for fishermen in coastal Karnataka till June 27

India Meteorological Department has advised fishermen on the Karnataka coast not to venture into the Arabian sea till Thursday, June 27, as sea will be rough with high waves.

There will be orange alert for the coastal belt till June 27. It meant the belt is likely to receive very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

The IMD said that squally weather with wind speeds from 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast till Thursday.

It issued a high wave alert from Mangaluru to Mulki in Dakshina Kannada, between Byndoor and Kaup in Udupi district and from Majali To Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada.

The IMD said that high waves in the range of 3.1 - 3.4 metres are forecast from Mangaluru to Mulki till 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. High waves between Byndoor and Kapu are likely to be in the range of 3.2 - 3.3 metres. From Majali to Bhatkal, the high waves are likely to be in the range of 3.3 - 3.5 metres during the same period.

It is advised to be careful while doing marine operations and nearshore recreation, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed the coastal belt on Sunday, June 23.

Visuals and video clippings of a service road below the Kalladkka flyover in Dakshina Kannada submerging under stormwater, without a stormwater drain, went viral on social media on Sunday.

People and vehicles passing through the Kalladkka stretch are having harrowing experiences due to extreme dust in the summer season and muddy water during the rainy season for non-construction of service roads first by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).