With ban orders in place, high schools reopen without any interruption in twin districts

Schoolgirls arriving for their classes as police officers stand on the premises of a government girls school in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

High school students in uniform on their way to the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With prohibitory orders in place in a 200-metre radii of high schools, classes resumed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Monday without any interruption.

At the Government Pre University College for Girls in Udupi, where the dress code issue began, the girls of high school section who wore hijab till the campus removed it and went inside the classrooms, the practice which they followed in the past also.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, who is the chairman of the college development committee of the same school, said that all students in the high school section followed the rules and removed hijab before entering their classes.

Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar said that students wrote the preparatory examinations of Class 10 without any problems.

Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction, Udupi, Govind Madiwal, said that all students, including Muslim girls came in uniform and wrote the preparatory examination.

He said that 54,000 students appeared for two papers. The preparatory examinations commenced on February 7. As PU colleges and high schools remained closed from February 9 to February 12, the examinations resumed on Monday.

However, Shilpa, a second year pre-university student of the same college, submitted a memorandum to the principal seeking resumption of classes at the earliest.

She told media persons near the college in Udupi that classes have been suspended for the sake of an issue related to only six students. The other students should not be deprived of their education.

The student said that the six students had last year (in 2021) tried to create an issue by picking up an argument that they are not being allowed to speak in Urdu and Beary on college campus. “Then we told them that we speak Tulu on campus and nobody stopped us. You should not spread lies unnecessarily. Later, the matter died down, but then, the hijab issue cropped up in December 2021,” she said.

She suspected that they are being instigated. She explained that earlier the girl students were not wearing hijab in classes and the issue cropped up all of a sudden.

Referring to the student’s memorandum, the Tahsildar said that the Government will take a decision on that depending on the High Court order as the matter is still being heard by it.

Prohibitory orders are in place till 6 p.m. on February 19.