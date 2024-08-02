High-level probe will be ordered into why more soil was extracted at Kettikal hillock, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Friday that a high-level inquiry will be ordered into why and how the Department of Mines and Geology allowed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to extract more soil by cutting the Kettikal hillock during the widening of the national highway between Mangaluru and Karkala.

Speaking to presspersons at Kettikal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, after inspecting the area where minor landslips have been reported, the Minister said that preliminarily it appears that there were lapses in cutting the slope of the hillock for the highway project.

The Minister said: “More soil has been constantly extracted and transported from Kettikal in the name of highway widening project.”

The Minister said that a report from an expert team will be sought to suggest measures to be taken by the NHAI for preventing further landslips after a thorough study.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Muhilan said the an expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) which is studying the landslip near Shiroor in Uttara Kannada district will be asked to suggest measures.

Some people at the site told the Minister that the NHAI allowed the contractor of the project to cut more soil from the hillock than permissible. The Minister took officials of the NHAI and the Mines and Geology Department to task for allowing the extraction of more soil.

Seeing KPTCL’s power supply towers atop the hillock where minor landslips have occurred, Mr. Rao asked KPTCL to take measures to protect the towers and prepare a contingency plan in case of damage to the towers.