High Court stays Sri Mangaladevi temple trustee’s removal order

Updated - June 18, 2024 07:40 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka High Court recently stayed an order from the Religious and Charitable Endowments Department unseating non-hereditary trustee Premalatha S. Kumar from the management of Sri Mangaladevi temple, Mangaluru.

Ms. Kumar had approached the court challenging a March 2 order of the department that said only hereditary trustees could continue in the management of the temple.

Stating that the stay order will be valid till the next date of hearing, June 26, judge S.R. Krishna Kumar noted the respondents, the government and the temple management, were at liberty to seek vacation/modification of the stay order.

