Hero Dirt Biking Challenge sees enthusiastic participation

The Hindu Bureau September 30, 2022 00:25 IST

More than 60 passionate motorcycle enthusiasts from Mangaluru, Goa, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga participated in the Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) held on September 24 and 25 at Benjanapadavu near here while five were selected for the next round.

Hero MotoCorp introduced the HDBC to serve as a platform for aspiring riders and enthusiasts to showcase their talent. The country’s best amateur off-road riders are chosen from 45 cities. Hero MotoCorp will be awarding a Hero Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and sponsorship contracts worth ₹20 lakh to the winner and the two runners-up. State 3 of the event was held at Kodman Motopark in Benjanapadavu.

The HDBC event was hosted by Shoeb Khan from Mysuru, a certified FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) official and a professional rally racer. The two-day action packed event included a variety of challenges that the riders had to face. Participants had to go through jumps, a sidewall, whoops and finally park at the stop box with the fastest time, said a release.

Five winners will participate in the next round to be held in Bengaluru. Asad Khan from Chikkamagaluru won the first place while Ishan Chandra from Mangaluru won the second, Samson from Mysuru came third, Suhail Ahmed from Mangaluru the fourth and Safwan Hussain from Mangaluru came in fifth position.

The top 100 chosen riders Nationwide will attend a 5-day regional boot camp following the preliminary rounds. Ross Branch and Joachim Rodriguez, from the rally team of Hero Motosports, will work with the best competitors and offer their advice. The final event of the boot camp will be a race, and the winners will advance to the finals.

Kodman Motopark proprietor Christon D’souza said, “I was truly contented seeing the number of participants at Kodman. This is a great initiative taken by Hero MotoCorp to give opportunity to the motoenthusiasts.”

KodmanMotopark has an off-road track for bikes and 4 wheelers where motorsport enthusiasts can train and hone their off-roading skills.