Helpline for swab collection at home

MANGALURU

11 June 2021 19:44 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation has launched a helpline to enable primary contacts of COVID-19 patients and others having COVID-19 symptoms to call the civic body and request it to collect swabs from their doorsteps for tests.

The number is 0824-2455674. It operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Once a phone call is made, the mobile swab collecting team of the corporation will go to the doorsteps of callers to collect swabs for tests.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar in a statement here on Friday asked people to make use of the facility introduced under the concept of “Call for COVID test”.

The positivity rate in the jurisdiction of the corporation now stood at 17%, Mr. Sridhar said and added that the civic body collected ₹16,500 fine in 20 cases of people violating COVID-19 guidelines on Friday.