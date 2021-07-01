Helping netizens understand cyber crime

The cover of the fourth version of ‘Cyber Safe Girl’ that was virtually launched on Thursday.

MANGALURU

01 July 2021

Morphing of pictures, stalking by use of information on the internet and trolling on social media are among the ways that women are targeted in cyber space.

These and 37 other cyber crimes where women are targeted are included in the fourth version of Cyber Safe Girl, which was virtually released by Chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma and commission member Shyamala Kunder on Thursday.

Cyber expert and Professor in Mangaluru-based Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Ananth G. Prabhu has brought out this book in association with Mumbai-based advocate Prashanth Jhala and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department K.N. Yashavantha Kumar.

The e-version of this book can be downloaded from the website, www.cybersafegirl.com.

Mr. Prabhu said that the uniqueness of the book series is the use of “infotoons” (cartoons to explain the information) to make it simple for people to understand the different cyber crimes. In addition, information is given about sections under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act under which offenders can be booked for such crimes. Tips are also given to prevent one from falling a victim.

Mr. Prabhu said that the first version was brought out in 2017 and it contained information on 15 cyber crimes. The second version had information on 25, while the third version has information on 30 cyber crimes. “To make it more interesting, we have brought out an animation version of the series,” he said and added that the animation version of the fourth in the series will be out in a fortnight.

Launching the book’s fourth version, Ms. Sharma said that because of lockdown many are hooked to computers and hence, there is an increase in cyber crime, especially targeting women. Women are not only being targeted on the social media but they are also becoming victims of financial fraud. The National Commission for Women is actively involved in initiatives that make women aware of these crimes. It is creating safe environment for women to report crime.

Ms. Kunder and Mr. Jhala also spoke