‘Help Centre in production of Defence equipment’

Mangaluru

19 December 2020 21:29 IST

‘Currently the Ministry is importing some of its requirements’

R. Sathyanarayana, Director of Kaiga Generating Station, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., Kaiga, on Saturday asked Mangalore University to interact with the Defence Ministry and assist the Union government in Defence production and Defence-related research and development.

Delivering the 41st Foundation Day address of the university at its Mangalagangotri campus, he said that now the Ministry of Defence is importing some of the equipment. The Union government is now focusing on domestic production of such equipment. The university can be a partner in this through study, research and development, and assisting in the production of equipment.

The Director suggested that the university can organise a ‘homecoming day’ for its alumni to interact with them and to take their help for various projects of the university.

It should develop a global network of its alumni who can contribute to the growth of the university.

He said that a multi-disciplinary education system and the contribution of alumni will help the university achieve its ‘Vision-2030’.

“It is important to recognise short-term courses, provide students with on-the-job skills, industry-government relations, global perspectives, and provide education the students need throughout life,” the Director said.

Mr. Sathyanarayana said that universities should facilitate vibrant process that meets the needs of current pupils, staff, society, and prepare students for an ever-changing world.

“Universities with their research competencies can help industries by actively approaching them to find out their problems and address them through their research teams. This will be a win win strategy for both industry and universities,” he said.