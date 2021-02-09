Mangaluru

Held for sexual assault

Puttur Police have arrested a man on the charge of sexually assaulting a bank employee at a guesthouse in Kudippady village of Puttur on Saturday last.

According to Puttur Women Police, the victim was among the 20 friends who had attended a party at the guesthouse. The party had been hosted by a naval officer Joylin Pinto on his posting to Andaman Nicobar Islands. As it was too late, the victim and three others stayed back at the guesthouse.

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, the accused, Brayen Richard Amanna, who was among the four persons who had stayed back, entered the room of the victim and sexually assaulted her. On her complaint, the Puttur Woman Police arrested Amanna. He has been charged under Sections 328 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

