Heggade’s focus remains on Farm and Rural development sectors

D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP, speaking during the inauguration of Lex-Ultima 2022 at SDM Law College, in Mangaluru on August 13. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Newly nominated Rajya Sabha Member and Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on August 13, Saturday, said here that his focus will remain on improving the farm sector and rural development as a Member of the Parliament.

“Since I have considerable experience in these two sectors through establishing Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, I would attempt to spread the message outside Karnataka too,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Heggade said despite the Central government introducing several social security and welfare schemes, the same have not completely reached the targeted beneficiaries. SKDRDP on its part has opened over 6,000 common service centres across Karnataka wherever it has branches to help people to get the benefits of the scheme.

The common service centres make available various schemes of the government, including several pensions, insurance, Aadhaar, health and others, to the beneficiaries; of course for a small fee. He would be in a position to influence other parts of the country to take up similar measures to empower the common man. Meanwhile, the SKDRDP too would enhance its CSCs to 10,000 in the State in the coming days.

Mr. Heggade said he has already indicated willingness to be a member of the RS Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. He would be sharing his experience on the subject among the members and help the administration to deliver the schemes to more members.

Asked about his take on the Eco Sensitive Zone demarcation on the recommendation of the Kasturirangan panel, Mr. Heggade said he was yet to study the recommendations in detail.

Heggade travels NH 75 for first-hand experience

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade said that he travelled via Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 recently to gain the first-hand experience of its treacherous condition.

He was returning to Dharmasthala after attending the Parliament session in New Delhi via Bengaluru. “Normally I travel via Charmadi Ghat that was convenient reach Dharmasthala. However, this time, I took NH 75 via Shiradi Ghat to know the ground reality,” he said.

He has already spoken to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on the condition of the highway and impressed upon the need to complete the four-lane work between Hassan-Maranahalli and Addahole-B.C. Road.

Mr. Gadkari has responded positively, he said adding the Ministry was facing difficulty to widen the Shiradi Ghat stretch because of forest clearance.

Mr. Heggade said he would follow up the matter till it reaches a logical conclusion.