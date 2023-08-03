Heggade urges government to render justice in Soujanya murder case

August 03, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - MANGALURU

Dharmasthala pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Tuesday urged the government to render justice in the rape and murder case of Soujanya and urged devotees not to get carried away by the misinformation campaign against Dharmasthala in this regard.

In a statement, Mr. Heggade said the kshetra had earlier too sought a thorough probe into the incident following which the government had ordered probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court however acquitted the accused recently.

However, some people have been making allegations against the Sri Kshetra and the Heggade family thereafter causing anguish among the devotees and the well-wishers, Mr. Heggade said. He urged the devotees and general public not to get carried by such misinformation campaign.

A statement from Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunatha Swamy Bhakta Vrinda, Belthangady, said the vrinda was formed following the misinformation campaign against the Sri Kshetra and the Heggade family.

In its first meeting conducted on July 31, the participants expressed concern about the campaign with regard to the murder of Soujanya that took place 11 years ago and demanded the government to conduct proper investigation into the incident.

They also criticised the misinformation campaign in the backdrop of the murder and urged the government to take suitable action against people indulging in those acts, said Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath and others in the statement.

While Dharmasthala has pioneered as a pilgrimage and service centre, the misinformation campaign was unfortunate, participants said. While constructive criticism was an integral part of democracy, using unparliamentary words without any proof was not acceptable.

It has planned a massive convention of devotees and well-wishers of Dharmasthala at Janardhana Swamy Temple Car Street at Ujire on August 4 from 10 a.m., Mr. Manjunath said.

