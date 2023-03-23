Heggade mourns Sri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji’s death

March 23, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mourning the demise of Sri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Shravanabelagola on Thursday, March 23, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said the seer, along with undertaking development of the Kshetra, had also conducted many Janamangala programmes.

In his condolence message, Mr. Heggade said the 1,000 th year Mahamastakabhisheka of Lord Bahubali conducted under the leadership of Sri Charukeerthi in 1981 was a memorable one. Lakhs of devotees from across the world attended the programme, he recalled.

Sri Charukeerthi, Mr. Heggade said had undertaken several development works in Shravanabelagola, including healthcare, education, research and special studies. He established Jain Study Centre for religious studies, Gomateshwara Vidyapeetha and new institution for studies into the ancient Prakrith language.

Translating Dhavala, Jayadhavala and Mahadhavala works into Kannada and publishing them, Sri Charukeerthi contributed immensely to the field of literature. Chanting of those works was being done at every Jain household. The Late seer had mastered Kannada, Sanskrit, English and Hindi languages, had studied religious works of all religions and had been an excellent orator.

The Bhattarakas of Moodbidri, Karkala, Hombuja, Kanakagiri, Kambadahalli, Narasimharajapura and Arahanthagiri Mutts were the ones ordained into Sanyasa by the Late seer, he noted.

The Late seer had been the guiding force for religious activities in Dharmasthala, including installation of the Bahubali statue, its Mahamastakabhisheka and all other service activities.