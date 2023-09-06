HamberMenu
Heggade launches Sujnana Nidhi scholarship online application process

September 06, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade launching the online application process for Sujnana Nidhi scholarship scheme in Dharmasthala.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade launching the online application process for Sujnana Nidhi scholarship scheme in Dharmasthala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pattadhikari of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade launched online application process for Sujnana Nidhi scholarship scheme for the wards of Pragathi Bandhu SHG members of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, a non-government organisation, for 2023-24 on Monday at Dharmasthala.

A release here said Mr. Heggade conceptualised Sujnana Nidhi scholarship scheme to help rural and poor students to avail technical, medical and professional education.

The Sujnana Nidhi scholarships thus offer scholarships to meritorious children of members of the Pragathi Bandhu self help groups. While ₹400 a month scholarship would be provided to students pursuing three years courses, those pursuing more than three years courses would get Rs. 1,000 a month till they complete the course.

The scholarship amount directly gets credited to students’ bank accounts. Launched to mark SKDRDP’s silver jubilee, the scheme has so far benefited over 2,500 students with Rs. 87 crore being paid as scholarships.

