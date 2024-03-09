Heggade launches ‘Deva Vriksha’ campaign

March 09, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - MANGALURU

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Friday, said that India has the tradition of experiencing the Almighty in the nature through worship of rivers, plants, hills, trees etc.

He was speaking after launching the “Deva Vriksha” (holy tree) campaign by planting a Rudraksha tree sapling at the Sri Kshetra. Mr. Heggade said Indians have been the worshippers of nature and revered it in different forms.

The Moodugiliyaru Jana Seva Trust has taken up the Deva Vriksha campaign to plant saplings of trees that have religious as well as health significance, including Rudraksha, Arali, Parijatha, Bilva, Shami etc. Appreciating the Trust for undertaking the campaign, Mr. Heggade said the initiative would also protect and preserve the environment.

Trust president Vasanth Giliyar, Pattadhikari’s personal secretary A.V. Shetty and others were present.

