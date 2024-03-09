GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heggade launches ‘Deva Vriksha’ campaign

March 09, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade launches the ‘Deva Vriksha’ sapling planting campaign at religious centres by planting a Rudraksha sapling on Friday, at Dharmasthala.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade launches the ‘Deva Vriksha’ sapling planting campaign at religious centres by planting a Rudraksha sapling on Friday, at Dharmasthala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Friday, said that India has the tradition of experiencing the Almighty in the nature through worship of rivers, plants, hills, trees etc.

He was speaking after launching the “Deva Vriksha” (holy tree) campaign by planting a Rudraksha tree sapling at the Sri Kshetra. Mr. Heggade said Indians have been the worshippers of nature and revered it in different forms.

The Moodugiliyaru Jana Seva Trust has taken up the Deva Vriksha campaign to plant saplings of trees that have religious as well as health significance, including Rudraksha, Arali, Parijatha, Bilva, Shami etc. Appreciating the Trust for undertaking the campaign, Mr. Heggade said the initiative would also protect and preserve the environment.

Trust president Vasanth Giliyar, Pattadhikari’s personal secretary A.V. Shetty and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.