Heggade clarifies on rumours onNandadeepa in Dharmasthala

The Nandadeepa in the sanctum santorum of the Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatheshwara temple was a subject of rumour mongering on social media on Friday.

WhatsApp forwards said that the Nandadeepa has been lit off in the temple.

However, temple authorities clarified that it was not true.

In a statement, D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari, Dharmasthala, said that it was a rumour spread by some miscreants. People should not heed to it.

He said that the temple is locked at 8 p.m. and opened at 5 a.m. daily. Nobody can enter the temple during that period. Who has seen that the Nandadeepa was lit off during that period, he asked.

Mr. Heggade said that people should keep themselves off from rumour mongering and instead pray in their houses for relieving mankind from COVID-19.