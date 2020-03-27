Heggade clarifies on rumours onNandadeepa in Dharmasthala

The Nandadeepa in the sanctum santorum of the Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatheshwara temple was a subject of rumour mongering on social media on Friday.
WhatsApp forwards said that the Nandadeepa has been lit off in the temple.
However, temple authorities clarified that it was not true.
In a statement, D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari, Dharmasthala, said that it was a rumour spread by some miscreants. People should not heed to it.
He said that the temple is locked at 8 p.m. and opened at 5 a.m. daily. Nobody can enter the temple during that period. Who has seen that the Nandadeepa was lit off during that period, he asked.
Mr. Heggade said that people should keep themselves off from rumour mongering and instead pray in their houses for relieving mankind from COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.