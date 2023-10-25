HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heggade announces new initiatives to mark 56th year celebrations of his pattabhisheka

They include a museum at Mysuru, new building for Udupi Ayurveda college and cancer treatment unit and pharmacy college at Dharwad

October 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D. Veerendra Heggade speaking at the 56th anniversary celebrations of him assuming office, in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D. Veerendra Heggade speaking at the 56th anniversary celebrations of him assuming office, in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D. Veerendra Heggade on Tuesday announced setting up a new museum at Mysuru, construction of new building for the Udupi Ayurveda College, and starting cancer treatment unit and pharmacy college at Dharwad to mark the 56th year celebrations of him assuming office.

Speaking at a public felicitation programme during the Vardhyantyutsava at Dharmasthala, Mr. Heggade said the museum at Mysuru would comprise collections related to science and spirituality. The SDM Ayurveda College at Udyavara in Udupi would get a new building.

Meanwhile, three new choultries (kalyana mantapa) would be built at Dharmasthala, Mr. Heggade said adding 200 rooms would be added to the Rajatadri guest house in Dharmasthala.

Mr. Heggade had assumed the office of the pattadhikari on October 24, 1968.

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D. Veerendra Heggade proceeds from Sri Manjunatha temple to the 56th anniversary celebrations of him assuming office, in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D. Veerendra Heggade proceeds from Sri Manjunatha temple to the 56th anniversary celebrations of him assuming office, in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Heggade said the annadaana, vidyadaana, oushadhidaana (medical aid), and abhayadaana (assurances) have been the daily ritual at Dharmasthala. Besides these, several other initiatives are being implemented for the benefit of society.

The SDM University at Dharwad is regarded one of the best in the country while the medical college is ranked 9th in India. The nursing, physiotherapy and engineering colleges too have achieved good rankings, he claimed.

All the projects of Sri Kshetra are being executed at the desired speed achieving good results, Mr. Heggade said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.