Heggade announces new initiatives to mark 56th year celebrations of his pattabhisheka

October 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D. Veerendra Heggade on Tuesday announced setting up a new museum at Mysuru, construction of new building for the Udupi Ayurveda College, and starting cancer treatment unit and pharmacy college at Dharwad to mark the 56th year celebrations of him assuming office.

Speaking at a public felicitation programme during the Vardhyantyutsava at Dharmasthala, Mr. Heggade said the museum at Mysuru would comprise collections related to science and spirituality. The SDM Ayurveda College at Udyavara in Udupi would get a new building.

Meanwhile, three new choultries (kalyana mantapa) would be built at Dharmasthala, Mr. Heggade said adding 200 rooms would be added to the Rajatadri guest house in Dharmasthala.

Mr. Heggade had assumed the office of the pattadhikari on October 24, 1968.

Mr. Heggade said the annadaana, vidyadaana, oushadhidaana (medical aid), and abhayadaana (assurances) have been the daily ritual at Dharmasthala. Besides these, several other initiatives are being implemented for the benefit of society.

The SDM University at Dharwad is regarded one of the best in the country while the medical college is ranked 9th in India. The nursing, physiotherapy and engineering colleges too have achieved good rankings, he claimed.

All the projects of Sri Kshetra are being executed at the desired speed achieving good results, Mr. Heggade said.