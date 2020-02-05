‘Hegde should be booked for sedition’

Anantkumar Hegde, MP, should be booked for sedition for denigrating the non-violent freedom struggle of Mahatma Gandhi, Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLC K. Harish Kumar said here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, he said Mr. Hegde has hurt the sentiments of people by calling the non-violent freedom struggle by Mahatma Gandhi a farce. “Making such observations about Gandhiji is an act against the State. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which talks a lot about sedition, should take steps for booking a criminal case against Mr. Hegde,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said in the past too, the BJP MP has made controversial statements. “He should be sent behind the bars and the BJP should ask him to step down,” he said.

Criticising BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel for his statement accusing the Congress for the delay in completing Pumpwell flyover, Mr. Kumar said Mr. Kateel has the habit of taking credit for completed development works and pointing at the Opposition for works that get delayed.