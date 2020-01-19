Hegde contributes ₹10,000 for Yakshagana building

Chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy M.A. Hegde has declared ₹10,000 as his personal contribution to the proposed Siribagilu Venkappaiah Samskritika Bhavan at Siribagilu in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

He made the announcement at a function organised by the Siribagilu Venkappaiah Samskritika Prathisthana for laying the foundation stone for the bhavan at Siribagilu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hegde said that such prathisthanas or foundations are required for the research and development of Yakshagana.

The late Siribagilu Venkappaiah was a poet, writer and a critic, who had passed away about three decades ago.

Chairman of the prathisthana Ramakrishna Mayya said that the three-floor building is estimated to cost ₹2 crore.

Once the building is ready, the foundation will offer free training to students and others in different aspects of Yakshagana including himmela, mummela, and arthagarike.

The bhavan will have a library related to Yakshagana, a museum, and an information centre on Yakshagana. It will have a hall suitable to perform Yakshagana, he said.

C.T. Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, Tourism, has promised some financial grant from the Karnataka government from the border area development funds, he said.

Keshavananda Bharati, seer of Edneer Mutt in Kasaragod district, laid the foundation stone.