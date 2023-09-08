HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hebri vented dam project will be completed by March, says Minor Irrigation Minister

The ₹70 crore project irrigates 2,000 acres of land and provides drinking water to surrounding gram panchayats

September 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju inspects the under-construction vented dam across Seetha River on Friday, September 8, at Chara near Hebri in Udupi district. 

Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju inspects the under-construction vented dam across Seetha River on Friday, September 8, at Chara near Hebri in Udupi district.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju on Friday, September 8, said the vented dam across River Seetha being built at Chara near Hebri in Udupi district will be completed by March next.

Speaking after inspecting the dam under construction, Mr. Boseraju said the ₹70 crore project is expected to irrigate about 2,000 acres of land in the region. It will also provide drinking water to surrounding gram panchayats.

The Minister also visited a small vented dam built at a cost of ₹1.5 crore at Shivapura village against which a few people had made allegations that it served no one. After the inspection, Mr. Boseraju claimed that the beneficiaries have told him that the dam is useful.

Mr. Boseraju said various ongoing check dam and vented dam projects worth ₹15,000 crore across the State will be completed by March 2024 thereby providing impetus to groundwater recharge. The department has also undertaken projects to fill up tanks, bridge-cum-barrages etc. In all, 12,696 projects are underway with some reaching about 70% completion. All ongoing and pending projects will be completed on priority, the Minister said.

The department, Mr. Boseraju said, is undertaking projects to provide drinking water, irrigating farmlands and helping groundwater recharge across the State. Proposals worth ₹2,000 crore for new projects are received by the department from various districts.

The Minister said if allegations of irregularities in project execution are found to be true after investigation, contractors concerned will be blacklisted while engineers will be dismissed from service.

Manjunatha Bhandary, MLC; department engineer Arun and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.