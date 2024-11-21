Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said that police ‘did their duty’ in the alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and Maoists at Peethabailu near Hebri in Udupi district of Karnataka on November 18.

Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was killed in the exchange of fire which, according to police, took place at about 6 p.m. on November 18.

On November 21, replying to questions by mediapersons at Kollur in Udupi district during a visit to Mookambika temple, Mr. Shivakumar said that protecting people is the duty of police.

The Deputy Chief Minister refused to comment further on the matter.

Referring to the government’s drive to cancel below poverty line (BPL) cards in Karnataka, he said that the government will ensure that no injustice is done to poor and deserving people.

On November 20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to cancel the BPL cards of only government employees and those filing Income Tax returns.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Congress chief in Karnataka, said that the government has asked the minister concerned to submit a list of BPL cards being cancelled, and restore the cards of those who deserved them by asking such persons to apply again.

The implementation committees of guarantees schemes in taluks will monitor the matter and ensure that justice is provided to deserving people.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the guarantee schemes will continue, and there is no question of withdrawing them.

Regarding the ‘reduction’ in the NABARD loan amount to Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on November 21 to discuss the issue, among other matters.

Referring to the exit polls related to Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and Assembly by-elections in Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said that he does not believe in them.

Later, he visited Idagunji Mahaganapathi temple and Lord Shiva temple at Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district.

