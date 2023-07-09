HamberMenu
Hebbalkar launches door delivery of birth and death certificates initiative in Udupi

Udupi City Municipal Council and India Post had signed an MoU in this regard at the behest of Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao

July 09, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar launching the door-delivery of birth and death certificates programme on Saturday.

Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar launching the door-delivery of birth and death certificates programme on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday formally launched the door delivery of birth and death certificates initiative from hospitals under the Udupi City Municipal Council limits at the district office complex in Rajatadri in Manipal.

An initiative of Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, the scheme was initiated in association with the Postal Department. The Udupi CMC, and India Post had signed a memorandum of understanding for the purpose wherein India Post would deploy exclusive personnel to collect the certificates from the CMC.

The initiative becomes significant in view of Udupi district being recognised as a major healthcare hub with hospitals in Manipal and Udupi. People from different parts of the State and also from outside visit hospitals in the district for treatment.

While they would apply immediately for the certificates upon the death/ birth, the CMC might not be able to immediately issue them. In such events, the applicants have to visit Udupi from far off places at later dates that causes inconvenience to them.

Realising this difficulty, Mr. Rao asked the CMC to join hands with the India Post for door-delivery of the certificates once they are prepared. Once the applications with supporting documents are presented to the CMC, those desiring the door delivery of certificates would have to pay ₹80 fee. Certificates would be delivered to the mentioned address across India, said an official release.

The DC said thousands visit Udupi district for medical treatment, employment and other reasons. They were unable to obtain birth/ death certificates for various reasons and hence the initiative was planned. In the last 10 days of its informal launch, over 100 birth and death certificates were delivered to the applicants through India Post, he said. All urban local bodies in the district were directed to follow this scheme, Mr. Rao added.

