Heavy, widespread rainin three coastal districts

Though there was no lockdown, incessant rain across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi brought movement of people in Mangaluru and other parts of the two districts to a virtual halt on Sunday. There were reports of two compound walls slipping in two villages in Dakshina Kannada.

According to reports reaching here, a woman had had a providential escape when a compound wall collapsed in Alabimoole of Nettanige Mudnur village in Puttur taluk. The woman was working in the kitchen when a part of the compound wall of the house slipped. She came out of the house unhurt. Villagers helped the family members in clearing debris from the kitchen.

Similarly, a part of the compound wall of a house belonging to Naveen slipped in Ammemmar in Pudu village of Bantwal. The car parked near the compound wall was damaged in the incident.

There was widespread rain across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts with the average rainfall recorded in the three districts being 40.8 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dakshina Kannada recorded an average rainfall of 45.8 mm during the period. Among the areas where it rained heavily included Mangaluru with 80 mm, followed by Mulky and Uppinangady 40 mm, Dharmasthala, Puttur and Sullia 30 mm and Mani and Kukke Subrahmanya with 20 mm.

Udupi district recorded an average rainfall of 65.1 mm. While Kota and Kundapur received 70 mm, Karkala and Udupi received 50 mm rain.

Among the places that received heavy rain in Uttara Kannada included Bhatkal with 70 mm, followed by Kumta 40 mm, Karwar and Ankola 30 mm, Kadra and Manki 20 mm and Siddapura, Yellapur, Mundgod and Banavasi with 10 mm rainfall.

Rain and thundershowers are likely in most places of the coastal region in the State till Tuesday. As squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the coast, the department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.