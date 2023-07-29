July 29, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

They are visible only when rains recede while making driving experience miserable during heavy rain. These are the potholes and craters dotting the 90-km 4-lane stretch from Talapady to Kundapura of Kochi-Panvel National Highway.

One may think drivers of heavy goods vehicles and buses are adhering to highway rules by driving on the left-side lane of the carriageway during the rainy season. But, it is not the fear of law that makes them take the left lane. The reason is the innumerable potholes and craters on the right lane, particularly abutting the median.

Three toll plazas for 90 km

Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited has built and is maintaining the stretch for the National Highways Authority of India. Toll collection at Talapady, Hejmady and Gundmi commenced in 2016-17 in phases. At present, cars pay ₹50, light commercial vehicles pay ₹80, and buses and trucks pay ₹165 for a single journey at Talapady and Hejmady plazas, and ₹60 (cars), ₹95 (light commercial vehicles) and ₹195 (buses & trucks) at the Gundmi toll plaza. A car user thus pays ₹160 to traverse the 90-km stretch for a single journey.

Except the 50-route-km (that is, carriageways on both sides of the 4-lane highway) stretch that was renewed during this summer after a gap of 10 years, the remaining stretch of the 4-lane highway is filled with potholes and craters, particularly on the right-side lane. Some stretches near Padubidri, Kaup, Katpady, Brahmavara and Gundmi sport multiple craters and potholes.

Brahmavara resident Steven Pereira said drivers could not identify potholes and craters during heavy rains, and end up splashing huge amount of water on other vehicles, even as their vehicles get severely damaged after hitting potholes and craters.

Engineering flaw

“You need not be a construction engineer to understand what is wrong with the 90-km 4-lane stretch,” said Madhukar Shetty, a resident of Udupi. The stretch, particularly from Surathkal to Kundapura, lacks proper rainwater drainage system. Water stagnates near the median after every spell of rain. As a result, road surface on the right-side of the carriageway gets eroded.

The NHAI and the contractor have not made cross-drain provision for easy draining of rainwater all along the highway, he alleged. Mr. Shetty added that motorists face a problem during every monsoon, but NHAI has failed to address the issue.

